Aston Merrygold announces arrival of his first baby! The singer's fiancée Sarah Lou Richards has given birth

Congratulations to Aston Merrygold and his fiancée Sarah Lou Richards, who have welcomed their first child together. Proud new father Aston, 29, confirmed the happy news on his Instagram account, sharing the very first photo of the new arrival – a baby boy, named Grayson. He wrote: "Grayson Jax Merrygold 30/01/2018 @sarahlourichards life is now complete." The new parents were quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from fans and celebrity friends, including fellow Strictly star Alexandra Burke, who wrote: "This has made my day! So happy for you both." Charlotte Hawkins added: "Ahhhhh big congratulations Aston!!", while Kimberly Wyatt said: "Big congrats! Wow!! Welcome to the parent club!"

Aston and Sarah announced her pregnancy in September, with the Strictly star admitting he had found it hard to keep the news a secret. He shared a series of photos showing the couple sat at a table with a spare seat 'reserved' for their baby, along with a photo of their child's scan. He wrote: "On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever this secret has been so hard to keep, but I'm so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady are going to be parents!!!!!! I'm NEVER speechless but words can't describe how I feel… All I know is there's no feeling like it!"

There was further cause for celebration in December, when former JLS singer Aston popped the question to his expectant girlfriend on Christmas Eve. Sharing the news of their engagement on Instagram, Sarah said she was "floating on cloud nine". She wrote: "So I had the best Christmas Eve of my entire life! My favourite asked me to be his wife and of course I said YES!!!, she revealed.

"I can’t put into words the feeling, but I have replayed it my head every 2 minutes since just when I thought I couldn’t be happier he goes and tops it! I am literally floating on cloud 9 right now @astonmerrygold I love you with my whole heart and I promise to be the best wife to you."