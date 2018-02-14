Michael Phelps welcomes second child with wife Nicole Johnson - see first picture! The couple have welcomed a new addition to their family

Congratulations to Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson! The couple have announced the arrival of their second child, a little boy called Beckett Richard Phelps. The 32-year-old professional swimmer took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share the first picture of his newborn son. "Magical moments yesterday," he captioned the snap. "Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson have welcomed another baby

"We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!" He also added the hashtag #familyof4now. His wife also posted a picture, and wrote: "Our family grew by 1 yesterday. Meet Beckett Richard Phelps. I'm surrounded by boys and I couldn't be happier." Michael and Nicole married in secret in June 2016 ahead of the Rio Olympics. They are also proud parents to son Boomer, who turns two in May.

READ: Prince William bonds with swimmer Michael Phelps over fatherhood

Loading the player...

The couple often take to their social media sites to upload various cute pictures of their son. In 2016, the sports star - who retired as the most decorated Olympian of all time - talked about the idea of giving Boomer a little sister. "We would love a girl," he told People magazine. "Love, love, love a girl. We wanted a boy first, just in case we did have other children, [so] he could be the protector of his younger sibling or siblings." He continued: "So we started off on a perfect note: We got a boy. We got a beautiful, healthy baby boy, and we're looking to continue to grow our family."

GALLERY: Michael Phelps and his baby boy are just the cutest in these photos