Geri Horner shows off incredible figure in sweet photo with son Monty The former Spice Girl is currently on a skiing holiday with her family

Geri Horner's little boy Monty is growing up fast! The former Spice Girl was one proud mum as she took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a number of cute photos of her and her son at the swimming pool. In one picture, the mother-of-two is seen lifting up the little boy in the air, while in another they are seen splashing around in the water. Fans were quick to comment on the 45-year-old's incredible figure, with one writing: "What a body," while another said: "Geri you look great! Petite and beautiful and healthy." A third added: "Love this! And you look amazing."

Geri Horner enjoyed a swim with son Monty

Over the half term holidays, Geri has gone on a skiing holiday with husband Christian Horner, Monty and her 11-year-old daughter Bluebell. The singer has been sharing snaps throughout their trip, including a cute couple photo of her and Christian to mark Valentine's Day, as well as a video of her, Bluebell and a group of friends dancing in the snow. "Move it Monday!! Having fun on the slopes #wigglewiggle," the star captioned the footage.

Last month was an extra-special time for baby Monty, who celebrated his first birthday on 21 January, complete with a giant teddy bear and car-themed birthday cake. The little boy – whose middle name is George, in honour of Geri's late friend George Michael - shares his date of birth with Geri's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, with Ginger Spice sweetly branding the pair "birthday twins".

Monty celebrated his first birthday in January

Geri has spoken to HELLO! in the past about baby Monty, saying: "He's our gift. He really is the sweetest, most affectionate baby – such a cuddler – and I totally understand now that protective thing mums have with their sons; that deep-rooted feeling of 'That's my boy'. It is so lovely to have this little person who is half each of us. He's a pretty chilled baby for the most part, which he gets more from Christian, but then we'll encounter a bit of protest and I think, 'Ah, there's the Halliwell!'"

