Jeremy Kyle, 52, to become first-time grandfather The TV host's daughter Harriet, 27, is expecting her first child with her husband

A big congratulations to Jeremy Kyle, who is set to become a grandfather for the first time. The TV host's oldest daughter Harriet, 27, is expecting her first child with her husband, with a spokesman for the ITV confirming the news to The Sun. They said: "Jeremy is over the moon at Harriet's news. It's a very exciting time for the whole family and he can't wait to meet the little one." Father-of-four Jeremy shares Harriet with his first wife Kirsty Rowley. The presenter is also a dad to daughters Alice, 14 and Ava, 12, and son Henry, eight, with his ex-wife Carla Germaine. Jeremy is now engaged to his children's nanny, Vicky Burton, 36, confirming the happy news on Good Morning Britain in February.

Chatting on the show, Jeremy told the GMB team that he had got engaged just before Valentine's Day as the rest of the show's presenters were discussing their upcoming plans for the romantic celebration. He said: "All I did was get engaged – it's very nice and I'm very happy." He later added: "I've just done the most romantic thing which is to present a beautiful lady with a ring." Jeremy and 36-year-old Vicky went public with their romance a little over a year ago – although they have known each other for more than a decade. Speaking briefly about their relationship on Loose Women last February, Jeremy confirmed: "It's a new relationship, a new chapter. I'm very happy, thank you very much. Let's move on with our lives."

A doting dad, Jeremy has previously praised his three youngest children for helping him to stay calm after hosting his often rowdy daytime programme, The Jeremy Kyle Show. He told The Sun at the National Television Awards: "My three children keep me calm. After the show, I'm back on the school run. That's what keeps me going." The star previously admitted to The Mirror that his children had been "amazing" after his second marriage ended, telling the publication: "My kids are amazing and they are the ones that keep me going. Kids and work – that's it. I promise you. Literally that. I've thrown myself into work, that has kept me going. I appreciate all the support."