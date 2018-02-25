﻿
Robin Thicke, 40, welcomes baby with girlfriend, 23 – find out name and gender

The singer also has son Julian, with his ex-wife Paula Patton

Hanna Fillingham

Congratulations to Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary! The happy couple have welcomed their first child together – a baby girl called Mia Love. Proud dad Robin announced the happy news on his Instagram account on Saturday, positing a sweet video of himself cradling his newborn daughter in the hospital, surrounded by pink balloons and flowers. He captioned the footage: "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love!" Fans were quick to send their well wishes to the proud parents, with one writing: "Beautiful family congratulations," while another said: "Congrats Papa!!" a third said: "Congratulations on you new little one." Mia is Robin's second child. The 40-year-old is also a father to seven-year-old son Julian, who he shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary welcomed baby Mia Love on 22 February 

April's pregnancy news was announced in August, with the 23-year-old posting a photo of her sonogram on her Instagram account, revealing that Mia was due on 1 March – the same birthday as Robin's late father Alan Thicke's birthday. "Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that were having a baby. The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday!" she told her fans. Alan died suddenly in December 2016, after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his 20-year-old son Carter. In the wake of his loss, Robin took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Growing Pains star. 

On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love ❤️!

The singer shared a sweet video of him bonding with his baby daughter 

In December, Robin posted a poignant message, telling fans to "hold on tight to the ones you love," which was accompanied by a photo of himself as a little boy standing next to his father. Robin's father shared a close relationship with his son's girlfriend, and had spoken about her to E! News in 2015: "She's lovely. [He has an] album coming out and April is there and supportive. We like her a lot." Of the couple's 18 year age difference, Alan's wife Tanya added: "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! She's a very mature young lady. A very beautiful, smart, mature young lady."

