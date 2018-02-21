﻿
david ginola

David Ginola, 51, welcomes a baby girl with model girlfriend, 28

The French football star announced the happy news on Twitter

Gemma Strong

Congratulations to David Ginola, who has become a father to a brand new baby girl! The former footballer, 51, proudly shared the news on his Twitter account, writing in both English and French: "I'm ecstatic, so very happy, just became the father of a very beautiful little girl…" This is the first baby for David and his 28-year-old model girlfriend, Maeva Denat. The pair started dating in 2016, shortly after the sportsman split from his wife of 25 years, Coraline. The former couple share two grown-up children together, football agent son Andrea, 26, and fashion blogger daughter Carla, 22.

david-ginola-announces-birth-baby-girl-twitter

David Ginola has welcomed a baby girl with model girlfriend Maeva Denat

It comes less than two years after David suffered a near-fatal heart attack in May 2016 while playing in a charity football match in France. The star later said he was "clinically dead" for eight minutes during the trauma, and had to be revived by paramedics using a defibrillator before being airlifted to hospital. He then underwent a six-hour quadruple heart bypass to clear his blocked arteries.

STORY: Laura Tobin proudly introduces baby daughter on Good Morning Britain

david-ginola-wife-coraline-daughter-carla-2015

The 51-year-old pictured in 2015 with now ex-wife Coraline and their daughter Carla

Speaking to the Sun about his ordeal, David said: "I was running back to the halfway line when boom, my heart just stopped and I hit the ground face-first. The players thought I was joking, but then my friends said, 'Look at him, he is not ok, he is not fooling around.'" He added: "It's strange because there were no warnings. I don’t remember anything, but I have been told I was doing flick-overs during the game and scoring goals."

GALLERY: Celebrity babies born in 2018

David played over 500 games as a professional footballer, starting his club career at Toulon before moving onto Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa. Famed for his good looks, he also made history as the first man to front L'Oréal hair products back in 1997.

Loading the player...

 

More on:

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment