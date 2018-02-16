Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul reveals unusual name for baby daughter Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren became first-time parents last week!

It's been a few days since Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child - a healthy baby girl. And it has since been revealed that the couple have picked an unusual name for their newborn. The little girl's birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, reveals that the Breaking Bad star and the American film director have named her Story Annabelle Paul.

Aaron Paul and his wife have welcomed a little girl

This is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in 2013 after first meeting at Coachella in 2012. They announced the arrival of little Story last week when they shared sweet Instagram photos taken just minutes after she was born. Lauren, 31, captioned a series of pictures: "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart." She later shared a beautiful photo of Aaron cuddling their little tot. "I have never loved you more than I do right now. We are so lucky to be your girls forever," she said.

News of the pregnancy was confirmed in September. Aaron, who is famous for playing Jesse Pinkman in the smash hit show, posted a snap of Lauren's growing baby bump, and he wrote in the caption: "Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you." Aaron has previously opened up about having children, telling People magazine back in June: "To be honest, we haven't really thought about (having a family). There's no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens."

