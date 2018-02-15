Coleen Rooney welcomes fourth child – find out the name and gender! Wayne and Coleen Rooney have welcomed their fourth son together

Congratulations to Coleen and Wayne Rooney! The couple have welcomed a baby boy named Cass Mac, with the proud mum taking to social media to announce the exciting news. Coleen shared a post on Twitter on Thursday morning, writing: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful." Fans were quick to note that Coleen had broken her tradition of giving each of her children a name beginning with the letter K. The couple already share eight-year-old Kai, four-year-old Klay and Kit, two.

Wayne and Coleen also have three older sons

While expecting her third child, Kit, Coleen previously said she'd like a baby girl, telling HELLO!: "I honestly don't mind. But a girl would be nice to complete the family, of course." Speaking about motherhood, she added: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

It hasn't been an easy time for Coleen and Wayne over the past few months, as the footballer was arrested for drink driving while with 29-year-old single mum Laura Simpson. Coleen shut down reports that the pair had split following the incident, and posted a status on Facebook which read: "Before the headlines start... No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [expletive] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end… Wayne doesn't get portrayed for the person he is in the press, he has always had a hard time. I'm not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don't think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad. He's made silly and selfish mistakes, some he's learnt from, some obviously not."

