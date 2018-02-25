Cheryl gives honest interview about the challenges of motherhood The singer shares baby son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne

Cheryl has given a very rare insight into life as a mum, admitting that it can sometimes be a challenge looking after her baby son Bear - something all new mums can relate to. Chatting to The Mirror at the Brit Awards on Wednesday night, the star said: "It's challenging, that’s for sure, but when you're with him it makes none of that relevant." The star also added that she was "proud" of boyfriend Liam Payne following his performance at the star-studded music event. "It's been a good night and I'm proud of him," she praised.

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents to baby son Bear

Cheryl and Liam welcomed their son last March, and the star has kept a low profile since becoming a mum. Cheryl has previously admitted that she had a difficult pregnancy, telling The Sun: "A lot of stuff went on and I just didn’t enjoy it." The former Girls Aloud star also said that she had made a conscious decision to disappear from the spotlight while she was expecting, explaining: "I didn't stop for 14 years – literally on the roller coaster. And then when I got pregnant I thought, 'Right, I just don't need this.'" Cheryl added that she loved being a mother. "It changes your life completely, but in the most amazing way," she said. "But I've had the best six months of my life. Really," she said.

Only very few photos have been released of Bear since his arrival in March 2017

The star was last seen out in public with Liam at the Brit Awards, where they put on a united front following rumours surrounding the state of their relationship. The couple looked loved-up as they stepped out onto the red carpet hand-in-hand, later telling presenter Jack Whitehall that their date night was "going well so far". Cheryl later made a surprise post on her Twitter page, asking for an end to 'split' rumours about the couple. She said: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!" She added: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."