Kylie Jenner reveals who daughter Stormi is taking after The new mum welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott in early February

Kylie Jenner has a mini-me! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spoken out about her daughter Stormi following her arrival in early February, and she sounded every inch the proud mum. Answering a fan on Twitter who had asked after her baby, Kylie replied: "She's good still staring at her all day. She looks just like me when I was a baby." Kylie shares Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, who recently updated TMZ on his little girl, telling them "She's beautiful." Kylie, 20, is so far keeping her daughter out of the spotlight, having only posted one photo of her to accompany her name reveal. The reality star posted a gorgeous photo of her daughter holding her hand, simply captioning it with: "Stormi."

Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie kept away from the spotlight, explaining to her fans that she wanted to enjoy the experience with her friends and family stress free. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie said in a statement following Stormi's birth. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Kylie welcomed her first child on 1 February

She continued: "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Kylie's daughter is currently Kris Jenner's youngest grandchild, but is soon to be joined by another cousin, with Khloe Kardashian expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thomas. The 33-year-old revealed her pregnancy news in December on Instagram. Khloe shared a photo of her bare stomach on Instagram, captioning the image: "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!"