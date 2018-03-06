Alex Jones' baby Teddy is his mum's number one fan in cute new video The One Show presenter received the first copy of her parenting book, Winging It, and Teddy seemed to approve

The birth of Alex Jones' son Teddy inspired her brand new book, Winging It, and The One Show presenter's little boy certainly seems to approve of it! After receiving the first printed copy of her parenting guide in the post, little Teddy wouldn’t let go of it, and was seen crawling around the house with it firmly in his hands. "I've had it in my hand for all of 10 seconds and he's done a runner with it!," Alex captioned the video.

Teddy celebrated his first birthday in January, with Alex marking the special occasion with a very rare family photo with her husband Charlie Thomson, which she posted on her Instagram account. The snapshot, taken during a recent holiday in New Zealand, showed the trio standing together at the edge of a beach, gazing out to the ocean. Alongside it, proud mum Alex wrote: "We can't believe that our little boy is 1 today. What a year it's been, Teddy has brought more love to our lives than we thought possible. It's also been the steepest of learning curves. We're so grateful for having this tiny man so big in personality in our world. Happy birthday little Ted. Penblwydd hapus Cariad."

Alex's parenting book focuses on her experiences as a first-time older mum. The Welsh TV presenter features on the book's front cover with her son Teddy, as well as other parents and their children. The TV star made sure to include extracts from fellow parents, previously asking for their stories and experiences on Instagram.

And although little Teddy is keeping his mum busy, Alex recently opened up about her hopes to have another baby. She told The Mirror that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie." She also revealed they will speak both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and she hopes to possibly be 'a mum to another, if we're lucky."

