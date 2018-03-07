Natasha Kaplinsky says her son is 'desperate for a brother' The mother-of-two spoke to HELLO! about her idyllic family life and her mum and baby range, Mum & You

Natasha Kaplinsky, 45, has opened up about her family life in a new interview with HELLO!. The Strictly Come Dancing winner lives on a farm in Sussex with her husband Justin Bower and their two children, son Arlo, ten, and daughter Angelica, eight, along with an impressive 47 animals – ranging from dogs to goats. And while the star admits that she doesn’t think it would be "sensible" to have anymore children, her son Arlo thinks very differently. "Arlo is desperate for a brother but sadly that isn’t going to happen and he is going to have to make do with his very lovely sister Angelica," she said.

The doting mum added: "I feel extremely blessed to have them in my life - they are by far the best that has ever happened to me. If Justin and I had met earlier maybe we would have tried to grow our family, but as it is, two children and all of our four legged friends, makes me feel incredibly lucky." Natasha also joked that her children are not fans of watching her presenting the news. "As the children were growing up, they have always said that they are 'allergic to news." What I take that to mean is that they don't like mummy working, so I try not to force them into it," she said.

Natasha is the co-founder of mum and baby range, Mum & You, something she says of her involvement, was a "very happy coincidence." Products include environmentally friendly nappies and 100 percent biodegradable wipes for baby care, along with a range of pamper products for mums. "As every mum knows, when you have a baby, your needs are almost totally forgotten," Natasha said. "So at Mum & You we have developed a range of products to treat mum, and to help mums to remember to look after themselves too."

"What I am most proud about with Mum & You is that we are company with purpose at our core. Every product we sell helps another mum - and that desire to help others makes me determined to make our company as successful as possible," Natasha added.

With Mother's Day just around the corner, Natasha revealed that she is planning on having a "lovely relaxed family breakfast" at home, before meeting with her extended family for lunch. "I have a very close relationship with my mum. She already knows how much I adore her, but Mother's Day is a great excuse to remind her how special she is to me," she said.

