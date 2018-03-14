Cat Deeley's son Milo has fun at a garden party – but his dad Patrick Kielty is worn out! The pregnant TV presenter had her hands full chasing after Milo at a Holi garden party

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty certainly know how to have fun with their toddler, Milo. The family went to a Holi festival garden party with friends over the weekend, and wasted no time in getting into the spirit of things. Taking to Instagram, Cat shared an action-shot photo from the event, showing them all covered in colourful paint. While Cat – who is expecting her second baby – looked like she was having a wonderful time, Patrick was pictured lying on the ground, exhausted from all the running around!

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty took their son Milo to a Holi festival party

Little Milo is soon to be a big brother, with Cat announcing her pregnancy news earlier in the year. The former SM:TV Live presenter recently told chat show host Steve Harvey that she is afraid of how her son will react to the news - so much so that she is yet to tell him. She said: "He gave me a black eye, he hit me with the ukulele – and it went all black and yellow and purple, he then threw sand in the eye so I went blinded for ten minutes! So I'm really hoping this child survives! I haven’t told Milo yet about the pregnancy yet."

Cat and Patrick are expecting their second child later in the year

Instead, Cat has been trying to prepare Milo for his new role by teaching him to be more gentle. She said: "I'm starting with the dog. I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her." Cat continued: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."

Cat, 41, has previously spoken out about the realities of being a mother while still maintaining her stake in the world of television. "It's crazy busy, and trying to juggle everything is really difficult," she told People. "You just have to try and do the very best you can for that day, and then move on to the next day and do the very best you can [then]."