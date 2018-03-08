Sam Faiers opens up about son Paul's terrifying trip to A&E The doting mum was emotional as she recalled the moment her two-year-old was rushed to hospital

Sam Faiers' popular reality show The Mummy Diaries returned for series three on Wednesday night, and it was not without drama. During the first episode, the doting mum-of-two revealed that her son Paul, two, had been rushed to A&E during a day out at the farm with his grandmother Gaynor. The 27-year-old was emotional as she recalled the experience, revealing that she wanted to "cry her eyes out" when she found out that her little boy had dislocated his elbow.

Sam Faiers' son Paul was rushed to hospital with a dislocated elbow

RELATED: Sam Faiers' baby Rosie meets Phil and Holly during TV debut on This Morning

Talking to the camera, Sam's partner Paul spoke about the moment he received a phone call from his mum. "I couldn’t make any sense of it so I just put the phone down, grabbed my jacket, and shot over there," he said. Gaynor added: "I didn’t know what was wrong and seeing him cry, and knowing he was in so much pain because of the way he was crying, was heartbreaking." Having gone to the hospital, Sam spoke of how difficult it was to see her little boy is so much pain. On Paul's treatment, she said: "We physically saw him [the doctor] pull his arm around and pop it back in. But hopefully that'll be the first and last accident. It just broke my heart."

Sam and sister Billie Faiers were joined by baby Rosie as they chatted about series three of The Mummy Diaries

The new series of The Mummy Diaries focuses just as much on Sam's sister Billie Faiers, her partner Greg Shepherd, and their two children Nelly, three, and Arthur, one. Ahead of the first episode, Sam and Billie went on This Morning to tease what's to come throughout the series. The pair were also joined by Sam's four-month-old baby daughter Rosie, much to the delight of hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. "She's the best behaved baby, ever," Holly gushed, with Phil adding: "She's got the most beautiful smile."

RELATED: Inside Sam Faiers' stunning Hertfordshire home

The sisters teased that the show will cover everything, from "serious tantrums" to the birth of baby Rosie. Neither of them have nannies either, and were quick to praise their family for being their huge support network. "We wouldn’t be able to do it without our family being around," said Billie.