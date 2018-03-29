Has the gender of Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green's baby been revealed? The pair are reportedly expecting their first child together

It has been reported that Topshop heiress Chloe Green is expecting her first child with her partner, Jeremy Meeks, and now TMZ has suggested that the couple are expecting a bouncing baby boy! According to sources, the pair visited a Beverly Hills baby store, Petit Tresor, and spent around $6,000 on plenty of blue items, including swaddles and onesies, hinting that a little boy is on the way. The pair also purchased a giant giraffe and a car seat during their trip. The pair's romance went public in 2017 when they were picture don holiday together in Turkey, and Chloe regularly shares snaps of the loved-up couple on Instagram.

Chloe and Jeremy are reportedly expecting a boy

A source told the Daily Mail that Chloe's parents supported her relationship, saying: "Her parents have recently done an unexpected U-turn on Jeremy and are now embracing him as one of the Greens. They are resigned to the fact that he will be a part of their lives forever." Jeremy found fame after becoming a viral sensation for his attractive mugshot following his arrest for gun possession in 2014. The ex-convict then became a model with White Cross Management before dating Chloe.

The pair started dating in 2017

However, the 34-year-old is still legally married to his estranged wife Melissa, who revealed she was shocked when she realised he was in a relationship with another woman. She told the Daily Mail: "To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken. My marriage wasn't perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened." Chloe previously defended her relationship with Jeremy in an Instagram post which read: "Just the beginning… We appreciate all the love and the hate."

