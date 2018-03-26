Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson take baby Ted to the farm – see photo The One Show presenter shared a sweet photo of her son on Instagram

Alex Jones had the best day out with her son Ted, judging by a photo she's posted on Instagram. The One Show presenter and her husband Charlie Thomson treated their little boy to a day at the farm, where Ted got up close and personal with some adorable chicks, pigs and guinea pigs. Alex's photo collage showed her husband and son bonding over the animals, while also enjoying a fun ride down a slide. "Had the most brilliant day @willowsactivityfarm," Alex, 41, wrote. "Everything you can imagine that a young child would want and need and all in the company of #peterrabbit and friends. #EasteratWillows."

Alex is no doubt enjoying some downtime with her son and husband, who she was briefly separated from earlier this month. The TV star took part in Sports Relief's Mother Of All Challenges with four other mums – a five-day challenge around the UK to raise money for and awareness of maternal health issues. Alex admitted she said a "tearful goodbye" to her little boy and husband, as she left the pair on Mother's Day, bound for Scotland.

Alex said she had "the most brilliant day" with her son Ted and husband Charlie

After completing her challenge, Alex shared an amusing photo that many parents will be able to relate to. She posted a photo of her messy living room, strewn with Ted's toys. "Normal duties have resumed! I'm on tidy up 3 of the morning," Alex captioned the back-to-reality snap.

GALLERY: Take a peek inside Alex's beautiful home

Loading the player...

The Welsh star and her husband Charlie recently celebrated their son's first birthday in January. Speaking about her relationship with Charlie, she told The Mirror: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we're both working. I couldn't do it without Charlie." She also revealed they speak both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and she hopes to possibly be "a mum to another, if we're lucky".

GALLERY: Alex and Charlie's most loved-up moments in pictures