Alex Jones shares rare photo of baby Ted playing at home The One Show presenter celebrated her son's first birthday last month

Playtime at Alex Jones' house looks like a ball! The One Show presenter has shared a video of her son Ted crawling into a box next to what appears to be a new Thomas the Tank Engine toy. Alex shared the clip on Instagram Stories, writing out her son's thoughts: "Can me and Thomas fit in this box?" Alex rarely posts pictures of her little boy, who she shares with husband Charlie Thomson, but when she does, her photos go down a treat.

Last month, the TV presenter marked a very important milestone on social media – Ted's first birthday – by posting a sweet family photo. Concealing her baby's identity, the trio were pictured from the back, staring out to sea. "We can't believe that our little boy is 1 today," Alex, 40, wrote. "What a year it's been, Teddy has brought more love to our lives than we thought possible. It's also been the steepest of learning curves. We're so grateful for having this tiny man so big in personality in our world. Happy birthday little Ted." She added in Welsh: "Penblwydd hapus Cariad."

Alex posted the sweet video on Instagram

While on maternity leave, the TV star turned her hand to writing, and she is in the process of publishing her first baby book, Winging It!: Parenting in the Middle of Life. Alex stars on the front cover alongside baby Ted, whose face is again hidden from view. "So here it is," Alex announced. "After a lot of blood, sweat and tears, my book had gone to print and I can finally reveal the cover… What a year it's been."

Alex shows off gorgeous new haircut

The presenter also received some personalised gifts

She continued: "An epic journey of guessing how to raise a baby whilst writing and editing my first book. I couldn't have done it without your support and stories so thank you from the bottom of my heart. It's undoubtedly been the best year but so bloody hard at times and so this book is a very honest account of the last 18 months. The highs, lows and everything in between. (I'm worried now that it's a bit too close to the knuckle but hey ho, what’s done is done.)"

Alex thanks NHS staff after multiple visits to the hospital