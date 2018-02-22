Coleen Rooney melts hearts with new photo of baby boy Cass The mother-of-four welcomed her son Cass last week

It's been exactly a week since Coleen Rooney welcomed her fourth son Cass, and to mark the occasion, the doting mum posted the sweetest snap on Instagram. Her tiny bundle of joy was pictured sound asleep with a card that read "Today I am 1 week old" resting on top of him. Clearly brimming with joy, Coleen captioned the photo with a blue heart emoji.

This is the third photo Coleen has shared of her newborn. The first was uploaded last week, when the supermum proudly announced the safe arrival of her baby boy. "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy.... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful," she wrote on Twitter and Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair cuddling.

Baby Cass is one week old!

Coleen, 31, also posted the cutest photo of her eldest son Kai bonding with his brand-new baby brother, while her husband Wayne, 32, joked that his five-a-side team is now complete in another snap. The Everton football star was pictured at home with his four sons – baby Cass, Kai, four-year-old Klay and two-year-old Kit.

See inside Coleen's baby shower!

After welcoming her fourth child in Liverpool, Coleen thanked fans for their well wishes and revealed that baby Cass was "home, healthy and happy". She tweeted: "Thank you all for the lovely well wishes and messages. Really appreciate them. We are all in love with our Baby Cass who is Home, healthy and happy. Xx."

Coleen said her son is "home, healthy and happy"

Coleen also gave a sweet shout out to hospital staff, writing: "Thank you so much @LiverpoolWomens hospital ..... as it always has been with my other children .... you were fantastic again. We are so lucky to have such fantastic and caring doctors, nurses, midwives and staff etc to look after us. I really appreciate all your hard work x."

Wayne shares photo of all four sons