Wayne Rooney shares family photo with baby Cass: '5-a-side team complete!' The footballer and his wife Coleen welcomed their baby boy this week

Wayne Rooney's growing family could make up their own football team! The Everton player has joked that his five-a-side team is now complete, after welcoming the newest member of their family – baby boy Cass. Wayne, 32, shared the cutest photo on Instagram with his four boys, writing: "5-a-side team complete! Welcome to the world Cass."

Wayne and his wife Coleen, 31, are the proud parents to four sons now: eight-year-old Kai Wayne, four-year-old Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph, two, and baby Cass Mac, who was born this week. Coleen announced the safe arrival of her bubba on Twitter, posting: "So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful." A few hours later, she followed it up with a tender black-and-white photo of herself and baby Cass cuddling.

Wayne shared a photo of his five-a-side team

The couple, who have been married since June 2008, announced their baby news last August. Just recently, Coleen was surprised with a baby shower by her family and friends, and shared a photo from the celebration on social media. Held at Rise Cycling Studio in Liverpool, guests got to pose for pictures in a fun photo-booth, enjoy live music as well as snack on various sweet treats.

Coleen confirms marriage is back on track

Coleen has previously opened up to HELLO! about family life since becoming a mother, saying: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

Wayne breaks silence over drink driving arrest

She added: "I think you have to understand each other and know that they can always come to you to talk to you about anything, no matter when or where… The hard thing is, it's hard work at times. They have lots of after school clubs and your life revolves around them. You don't have as much time to yourself. They can push your patience at times, when they are babies you have the sleepless nights at times. But when they give you that smile, it is all worth it and any stress is forgotten about!"