Georgia Jones reveals her waters broke in the pub: read her birth story The model and singer Danny Jones welcomed their first child in February

Georgia Jones revealed that baby Cooper was so eager to come into the world that her waters broke moments after she finished eating fish and chips in the pub! Writing for HELLO! in an exclusive series about motherhood, Georgia tells of how her night out with husband Danny Jones a day before being induced went awry, and how their son Cooper came into the world just four hours later.

Georgia says: "Never in a MILLION YEARS did I expect my birth story pan out the way it did!! You hope your little one comes on time, you pray it's not too painful (even though you know that's wishful thinking!) You spend hours telling yourself that if you need an epidural YOU WILL HAVE AN EPIDURAL! and god forbid you do a poo mid push!!

Georgia and Danny introducing Cooper exclusively in HELLO!

I tried so hard not to put pressure on myself for the perfect birth... I don't think there is such a thing, but I'm not going to lie, when I was told I was going to be induced I felt a little bit disappointed. I'd got so far, done this carrying a baby thing for 9 months all by myself and felt like iId make a nice little home for baby (so nice in fact that naughty little boy didn't want to come out!)

MORE: Inside Danny and Georgia Jones' beautiful nursery

After giving myself a bit of a hard time about the impending induction and a few tears, my lovely Hubby gave me a pep talk and assured me that needing a bit of help to get baby out wasn't me failing, it was purely that... a little helping hand.

That tense body of mine that had been desperately waiting for baby to arrive relaxed, it decided what will be, will be.

So on the night before my induction I decided to get myself all ready for my big day & hopefully the arrival of Baby! Fish & Chips at our local followed by a pamper night (leg shave, hair wash... the whole shabang!) was the plan, but things rarely go to plan do they!?.....

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Jones and wife Georgia introduce baby Cooper

I got my Fish & Chips at the pub but that's where said plan went totally out of the window because on our way out of the pub on the 26th January my waters went with a pop and shortly after I was well and truly on my way to having our baby!

Cooper Jones was born on 27 January

After hearing lots of different birth stories I was fully prepared for this labour to last at least 24 hours, ohhhhh how wrong I was! Cut to a lot of puffing and panting (who am I kidding... I was mooing like an angry cow!) two trips to the hospital and about a million trips to the toilet with the urge to Poo/Push!!

It still shocks me a little to say four hours after those waters broke in our local Pub, Baby Cooper was welcomed into the world. The Hubby describes it perfectly... Brutally Beautiful!"

To hear more about .....visit Georgia's YouTube Channel 'The Georgia Edit' and watch Episode 5 of her series BUMP!