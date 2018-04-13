Jamie Lynn Spears gives birth to daughter – find out her unique name The star already has a daughter, Maddie, from a previous relationship

Congratulations to Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn, who has welcomed her second child! The 27-year-old delivered her first daughter with husband Jamie Watson on Wednesday, 11 April at 10:02 a.m, and the duo have chosen an incredible unique moniker for their newborn - Ivey Joan.

Jamie shared photos from the hospital on her Instagram that also included her daughter Maddie, nine. "We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!" she told People. "Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known."

The little girl was born in Covington, Louisiana, where the couple reside, and weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 19½ inches in length.

Britney was one of the first to send her congratulations, tweeting: "I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family - I love you all so much!!!"

The singer announced that she was expecting back in December. Next to a picture of the family of three, she wrote: "Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister."

She continued: "2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally."