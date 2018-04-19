Peter Andre shares rare photo of daughters bonding as he reveals they sleep in same bed The Mysterious Girl singer is one proud dad!

Peter Andre adores his children, and often shares pictures of them on social media. The Mysterious Girl singer delighted fans on Wednesday after making a sweet revelation about his two daughters, Princess, ten, - also known as Bista - and Amelia, four. Posting a cute picture of the two holding hands as they jumped on the trampoline at the family's Sussex home, Peter wrote in the caption: "Amelia won't let Bista out of her sight. Sharing her bed as we speak. Too cute." Followers were quick to comment on the picture, with one saying: "You have beautiful children! Very cute sister love," while another said: "Aww so beautiful."

Peter Andre's two daughters are incredibly close

Princess is Peter's daughter with Loose Women panellist Katie Price, who he also shares son Junior, twelve. Peter shares Amelia and son Theo, one, with wife Emily MacDonagh – who prefers for her two children to stay out of the spotlight. As a result, Peter often shares pictures of them without showing their heads to respect Emily's wishes.

Peter always makes sure to divide his attention between his large brood

The singer certainly has his hands full with four children, and recently told HELLO! the challenges of having a large brood. "When there's two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention!" After being asked what advice he would give the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – who are about to welcome their third baby – Peter joked: "Invest in a really good quality coffee machine and dose yourself up on caffeine."

Peter then continued on a more serious note, adding: "One piece of advice that my mum gave me is always remember not to give 100% of your attention to the new baby. It’s important to get the other children involved, otherwise they might feel rejected. If William and Kate ever rang me up and asked for my advice, that’s what I’d say."