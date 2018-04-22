Jamie Oliver's son River is ready for summer – and fans love his outfit! Jools Oliver loves to dress her children in vintage-inspired clothes

Jamie Oliver's son is melting hearts! Having a childrenswear designer as a mum means that one-year-old River is always dressed in the cutest of clothes, and over the weekend he wore his best outfit yet. Jools Oliver took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her little boy outside in the garden, wearing a blue and white striped bonnet and a white romper suit featuring a Peter Pan collar, ruffled sleeves and a cat print. The outfit went down a treat with Jools' followers, who were quick to share their views. One wrote: "Oh such a beautiful baby boy in the sweetest vintage outfit. You are one stylish mum!" Another said: "Looks like an advert for a Pear Soap baby," while Jamie's mum Sally Oliver added: "Just love his so much. Just adore baby boys in rompers. I always used to put Jamie in rompers. So sweet."

Jamie Oliver's son River was dressed for the warm weather in serious style

Jools often enjoys dressing her youngest in vintage clothing, and has also been known to recycle old baby clothes. Over the past year, River has been seen wearing a number of his mum's old pieces, including a pair of rabbit print dungarees – which had been worn by Jools and her two sisters. Jools posted a photo of her little boy wearing them back in February 2017, captioning it: "He such a little dude love him so much (dungarees a good 45 years old worn by all three sisters love seeing them on all of mine) xxx."

Jamie and Jools Oliver are the proud parents of five children

River is doted on by his parents and siblings. Jamie and Jools are also the proud parents of Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, nine-year-old Petal and six-year-old Buddy. Back in August, Jools shared a sweet first birthday message for River. She wrote: "Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas. The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly!" She added: "You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up now for the biggest cuddle."