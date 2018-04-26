Jools Oliver reveals favourite mum moment as she shares new photo of son Buddy - and he looks so grown up! Jamie and Jools Oliver are doting parents to five children between the ages of one and 16

Many parents could relate to Jools Oliver as she shared her favourite mum moment with her followers on Instagram on Wednesday. The mum-of-five revealed that she would "forever remember" picking up her six-year-old son Buddy from school, and spoke about how happy the simple moment from her daily routine had makes her feel. She said: "Will forever remember these moments.. Picking Bud up from school, a beautiful, spring afternoon, a happy little boy with his violin on his back. The happiest moments of my day forever grateful." Accompanying her words was a photo of Buddy walking down the road, looking very grown up with his school uniform on and a shorter haircut.

Jamie and Jools Oliver son Buddy made his mum very happy on their way home from school!

Comments soon followed Jools' post, with one mum saying: "Ahh, I'm having just this kind of morning. How grateful for these small moments." Another said: "Motherhood is the most rewarding privilege we are blessed with in life. The gift that keeps on giving." A third added: "So true, Jools. I have been missing some of these moments.. so precious." Buddy is Jools and Jamie Oliver's oldest son. The couple are also parents to River, one, and daughters Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and Petal, nine.

Doting mum Jools hasn't ruled out having another baby in the future

There is no denying that Jools is a doting mum, and the Little Bird designer previously hinted that she hasn't completely ruled out having another baby in the future – that is if she can persuade Jamie! The TV chef told The Telegraph in August that although he thinks his family is complete, Jools feels differently. He said in response to whether they were finished at five children: "I think so, yes. I think at 42 you're pushing your luck. I haven't got any more room in the car, so we'd have to buy a bus." He added: "But Jools would love me to say 'never say never.' She'd tell me not to rule it out."