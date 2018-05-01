Jenna Coleman surprises fans with baby bump photo The actress has been dating her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes since 2016

Fans did a double take after Jenna Coleman shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, surprising her thousands of followers. The actress, who is dating her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes, quickly explained that the bump was a prosthetic one, and that she was wearing it for her new role in BBC drama, The Cry. Uploading the photo from the set in Glasgow, Jenna, who celebrated her 32nd birthday last week, wrote: "Spot of Birth on the Birthday #birthonbirthday #setlife #thecry Thank you for all the lovely messages."

Despite her caption, Jenna managed to fool some fans, as one replied: "Omg are you pregnant??????????" Another wrote: "Omg I literally thought you were pregnant for a second." One follower joked: "You're not pregnant, you've just had a Glaswegian pizza supper (deep fried pizza with chips)."

Jenna sported a prosthetic baby bump for her new BBC drama, The Cry

While she takes a break from filming hit period drama Victoria, Jenna has been busy working on her latest project, The Cry. The former Doctor Who star plays young mother Joanna, who travels from Scotland to Australia with her husband and young child, to help her husband gain custody of his daughter from his ex-wife. The thriller, which is based on Helen FitzGerald's novel, sees the couple's newborn baby tragically abducted from a small coastal town in Australia.

MORE: Jenna wows with dramatic hair transformation

Jenna started filming in Australia earlier this year, sharing a snapshot from the plane as she read her script. "Downunder #TheCry," she teased fans. The four-part drama is expected to air on BBC later this year.

The actress is dating her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes

The Blackpool-born actress is notoriously private about her love life and rarely opens up about her boyfriend Tom. The couple, who started dating in 2016 after co-starring in Victoria, moved in together at the end of last year. Jenna has previously said Tom is perfect at playing her on-screen husband Prince Albert, while also revealing that the pair have been friends for years.

MORE: Jenna wears £795 Burberry skirt to BAFTA ceremony

"The producers and I came up with an ideal Albert, and [Tom] was the top of everyone's list. There isn't anybody more perfect for the part," she said. "We've been friends for six or seven years now. Working with a friend you never know what it's going to be like, but we've always got the same ideas so it just works."