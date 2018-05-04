Flashback Friday: Sandra Bullock introduces son Louis to the world We're taking a look back at some of our favourite covers to celebrate our 30th birthday

To mark HELLO!'s 30th year, we're taking a look back at some of our favourite covers. Following the birth of Prince William and Kate's third child, Prince Louis, it seemed only fitting to look back to May 2010 when another little Louis made his debut. Movie star Sandra Bullock introduced her adorable son to the world in HELLO! just months after she split from ex-husband Jesse James. At the time, Sandra explained how she would raise her baby boy as a single parent.

Louis Bardo Bullock was three and a half months old when he starred in our photoshoot. Amid all that had happened to Sandra in the previous months – winning and Oscar and enduring the breakdown of her marriage to Jesse – the biggest change in her life had been a happy one. She became a new mother. "You wake up, you feed, you burp, you play, you do laundry," the actress said. "I'm still in that stage where I'm just amazed with him and at life."

Sandra adopted her son in 2010

Sandra had started the adoption process four years before with Jesse. In January 2010, they learned they had been matched with a baby from New Orleans. They brought Louis home but decided to keep the news to themselves until after the Oscars. But then in March, Sandra found out her husband had cheated, and she left their home, taking Louis with her. She filed for divorce and continued to adopt as a single mother.

MORE: Sandra adopts a daughter in 2015

The actress has also since adopted her daughter

Recalling the moment she first met her son, Sandra said: "The first time I met Louis it was like the whole outside world just got quiet. He was so small, so still. All the trivial things that I had allowed to take up so much of my time just didn't have room in my life anymore. All I said when I met him was, 'Oh, there you are.' It was like he had always been a part of our lives. Life just shifted to be about Louis and what was needed for him. No hiccup. It just fit, and I never had another moment of worry again."

MORE: Sandra's alarming 911 call played in court

Loading the player...

On his adorable name, Sandra revealed: "It was one of the first names that came to mind. Louis Armstrong's song What a Wonderful World kept playing in my head when I looked at him, so Louis just seemed to stick. Many other names were tried. I can't tell you how many baby books and websites there are, but every time we came back to Louis. He seemed happy with the decision."

See more of our iconic covers!