Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of all three children during family day out

Holly Willoughby is notoriously private when it comes to her children, and rarely shares pictures of them in order to shield them from the public eye. The This Morning star, however, delighted fans over the Bank Holiday weekend by sharing a rare photo of her brood while out at the Arsenal game on Saturday. In the photo, Holly looked as stylish as ever wearing a black trilby and red top, as she watched the match with her three children, Harry, eight, Belle, seven, and Chester, three. "Making memories on a memorable day at The Arsenal," Holly captioned the picture, referring to the matches big send off for Arsenal's manager, Arsene Wenger.

The entire Willoughby family are keen Arsenal supporters, in particular Holly's husband Dan Baldwin, and son Harry. Holly has previously spoken about her little boy's love of the sport, telling best friend Fearne Cotton on Lorraine: "If he isn’t playing it he is watching it." Holly was even treated to a sweet handmade present from her football-mad first-born on Mother's Day, with Harry gifting her a drawing of a football which read: "I love you more than I love football."

Holly Willoughby and her family enjoyed a day out at the Arsenal game

There is no doubt that Holly is a doting mum, and the 37-year-old recently opened up about her role as a mother while speaking to HELLO! and other reporters at an event. The TV star explained: "I have become quite good at becoming strict with my time and in everything I do in life. I think people think that I work a lot more than I actually do, I work Monday to Thursday and I always have Fridays off."

The This Morning star is notoriously private when it comes to her children

Holly also admitted that her number one priority will always be her family - no matter what. "If I work in the afternoons than I make sure I'm home in time for bedtime," she added. "I have to do that, otherwise I go a bit grey inside. I love work but the most important thing is my family and making that right. If that doesn't feel right, I really put the brake on and pull back. Even friendships will sort of go down the pecking order because it's not as important as that really, if I'm honest. If they're true friends, they'll always understand that. I have a group of mums who are friends and we all are on the same page."

