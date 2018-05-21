Coleen Rooney shares adorable pictures of son Klay on his birthday Coleen and Wayne Rooney's son turned five on Monday

A big happy birthday to Coleen and Wayne Rooney's son Klay! The adorable little boy turned five on Monday, and his proud mum made sure to mark the happy occasion. Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-four posted a collage of photographs of her little boy, captioning the image: "Our special little boy is 5 today!!! We love you so much Klay xxx." Pictures included a cute headshot of Klay dressed as the Big Friendly Giant for World Book Day, one of him in his smart school uniform, and a holiday selfie of him and mum Coleen.

The second oldest of four boys, Klay became a big brother for the second time earlier in the year after baby Cass was born in February. Making up the rest of the Rooney sons are two-year-old Kit and Kai, eight. Last month, Coleen opened up about their hectic family life to HELLO!, describing it as "mayhem". "But it's all good. Going from three to four hasn't been much of a shock, it's more the age gap. It's the littlest age gap I've ever done, Kit had just turned two when I had Cass. He is only a baby himself. It's good, I have a good balance and a good support network," she said.

Coleen Rooney paid tribute to her little boy on his birthday

Coleen also praised her "fantastic" parents , Tony and Colette, who live an hour away from her, and help out with childcare. "My mum and dad do so much. If I need them, they will be there. They are fantastic. They will come weekends or week days if I ask them to come. Grandparents are fantastic," she said.

RELATED: Coleen Rooney shares rare date night picture with husband Wayne

Earlier in the month, Coleen and Wayne enjoyed a rare break from parenting duties as they enjoyed a day date at the Chester Races. The couple's marriage appears to be firmly back on track following last year's bump in the road, when Wayne was arrested for drink-driving. The footballer was in his car with 29-year-old single mother Laura Simpson at the time of his arrest.

Coleen and Wayne are the proud parents of four sons

In June, the couple will have been married for ten years, and Coleen revealed to HELLO! that she would like to "in the future" renew their vows – but just not yet. "No, to be honest it doesn't seem like a long time ago that I got married. It goes so quick! Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. My mum and dad have renewed theirs a few times, they've been married 30-odd years. It's something I will consider in the future but not yet," she said.

RELATED: Coleen Rooney makes exciting career announcement