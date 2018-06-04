Kylie Jenner's Gucci baby carrier costs a whopping £467 Kylie is one cool mum!

Ever since Kylie Jenner introduced the world to baby Stormi, it was obvious that the new mum wasn't going to be carting her daughter around in products from the Mothercare sale – because, well, she's Kylie Jenner. And so far she hasn't disappointed with her shopping picks. On Saturday, the 20-year-old shared a photograph on Instagram of her holding her four-month-old daughter in a Gucci baby carrier. The luxurious item is emblazoned with the designer label's distinctive logo and retails for £467. In the image, Kylie is wearing a simple white T-shirt and metallic shorts, and is wearing her hair tied back off her face. Little Stormi, whose father is Kylie's partner Travis Scott, is wearing a white headband with attached bow and what appears to be a pair of gold pantaloons to match her mum's.

Little Stormi already has a better wardrobe than most adults

The snap was taken at a joint birthday party for two of Kylie's nieces, Kim Kardashian-West's daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Dissick, and Kylie captioned the picture "happy birthday North & P." The two cousins, who turned five and six respectively, enjoyed a unicorn-themed party in California. Kim shared a video on her Instagram stories showing children enjoying rides from real horses with unicorn horns strapped to their heads, as well as a huge table of themed desserts including Krispy Kreme donuts and unicorn-themed ice pops.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner takes Stormi for a stroll in $4,000 Fendi pram

Being a new mum certainly hasn't cramped Kylie's style. Her business empire is still booming, with her Kylie Cosmetics brand recently launching a fun 'momager' line of products in association with mum Kris Jenner. She is also still working the jaw-dropping looks fans know and love her for, making a welcome return to the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala wearing a head-turning all-black Alexander Wang look which featured a bralette top and long skirt with a showstopping train.