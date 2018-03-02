Kylie Jenner shares first full photo of baby Stormi The reality star's daughter is celebrating her one month birthday

Kylie Jenner has shared the first photo of her baby daughter Stormi, in celebration of the little girl's one-month birthday. The 20-year-old reality star marked the occasion by uploaded a sweet mother-and-daughter snapshot on Instagram, showing her cradling her little girl in her arms. Alongside the image, she wrote: "My angel baby is 1 month old today." This is the first full photo of Stormi; previously Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott have only teased glimpses of their daughter, including photos and videos showing her hands and feet. The snapshot proved to be a big hit with Kylie's fans – within eight hours of posting, the image had received more than eight million likes.

Kylie and Travis, 25, welcomed their baby girl on 1 February at the Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA. Stormi arrived weighing 8lbs 9oz at 4.43pm. Three days later, on Superbowl Sunday, the new mum proudly announced the newborn's arrival with a video titled 'To Our Daughter'. She also took the chance to explain her decision to keep her pregnancy journey a secret.

Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their little girl on 1 February

She wrote: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world... I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Just last week, the makeup mogul took to Instagram to reveal the 'push present' she had received from Stormi's father, Travis. Kylie shocked fans by showing off a black limited-production Ferrari LaFerrari, which cost $1.4 million.