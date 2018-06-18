Robbie Williams delights fans with rare video of his two children The Angels singer is a doting dad to Teddy and Charlton

Robbie Williams has the sweetest children! The Let Me Entertain You hitmaker was well and truly spoilt on Sunday as he celebrated Father's Day with his family in LA. In a sweet video shared on his wife Ayda Field's Instagram account, Robbie is seen opening up his presents, and gets emotional after seeing the message in son Charlton's handmade card. "Can I go and play football with you? I love playing with daddy, daddy can you always come back from work quickly because I love my daddy," he read out. "That's amazing, I love you," Robbie said, before kissing his little boy. Robbie and Ayda's five-year-old daughter Teddy also featured in the footage, telling her dad that she was going to finish making his second card for him.

Robbie Williams was treated by his two children on Father's Day

The video went down a treat with Robbie's fans, and many took to the comments section to have their say. "Aww that's so cute. Thank you so much for sharing this beautiful father and son moment," one wrote. Another said: "Aww how gorgeous! Charlie looks just like a little Robbie from behind." A third added: "I'm legitimately crying because this is the loveliest thing I've ever seen!! Charlie grew up so fast too!"

Robbie's fans adored the heartwarming footage

Robbie and Ayda split their time between their homes in LA and London, and although they are both protective of their children's privacy, they sometimes share candid photographs of them on their social media accounts. Robbie has previously spoken out about their decision to do this while appearing on Loose Women, telling the panel: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

Fans are about to see a lot more of Robbie and Ayda, along with Ayda's mum Gwen, who are set to star in their own reality TV show. The Angels singer opened up about their plans while talking to The Sun at the beginning of June, revealing: "There's something in the making. There's a format there, it's just making sure it's the right one and the right show. Trust me, it will happen – that's a show I want to watch on TV."