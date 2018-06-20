Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez comments on those pregnancy rumours The 24-year-old model welcomed her daughter last year

Rumours have been swirling that Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting another baby, but in HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!, the model finally set the record straight. "No, I'm not pregnant," Georgina said. "Although, in the future, we'd love to have more children."

The 24-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Alana Martina last November, first sparked rumours that she was expecting when she was pictured at Gran Canaria's Fashion Week, wearing a black mesh top and a lime green pencil skirt. While she looked incredibly svelte, some Instagram followers questioned whether Georgina was pregnant with her second child.

Commenting on the photos, she told HOLA!: "I looked a bit bigger than normal because I'd been travelling from one plane to another, eating pasta for four days straight and… I'm human. I retain liquid, I have hormones and I'm still recovering from childbirth."

Georgina and Cristiano welcomed their first child together, baby Alana, seven months ago. Last year was an incredibly busy one for the Real Madrid footballer; Cristiano also became a dad to twins Eva and Mateo, who he welcomed via a surrogate mother. The sports star, who also has an eight-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., has always protected the identity of his surrogates.

Last year, Cristiano revealed that he would like to have seven children, and his eldest son appears to be the driving force behind his decision. Portuguese paper Correio da Manha quoted Cristiano as saying: "Cristianinho is very happy. He's doing well and says he wants more brothers and sisters. He wants seven, the magic number, and I think that's good." The star then went on to say he was "enjoying the moment" with his children and was ruling nothing out when it comes to having more babies.