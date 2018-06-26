Eva Longoria shares gorgeous snap of baby Santiago to share a very special message Eva and her husband, Pepe, welcomed baby Santiago on 19 June

Eva Longoria has shared a beautiful photo of her baby son, Santiago. Posting a snap of her newborn son's tiny feet while being cradled by herself and her husband, José 'Pepe' Bastón, and captioned the sweet photo: "Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human! Pepe and I want to thank all the nurses at @cedarssinai who took such great care of my baby and I. You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new mums feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn. I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby!"

Eva's fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both on the birth of your beautiful baby. The happiness and memories this child will give will last a lifetime. Enjoy every moment," while another added: "Precious little feet!" HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! USA, exclusively confirmed that the Desperate Housewives actress welcomed her baby son on Tuesday 19 June, and the baby boy weighed 6 lbs and 13 oz. Speaking to HOLA! USA, Eva and Pepe said: "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing." The new mum also shared a snap of her baby son in a Mexico football T-shirt in honour of the World Cup, writing: "Look who's ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup."

Eva was regularly updating fans on her pregnancy journey, and joked about her blossoming baby bump. In one video, she revealed that she was no longer able to wear jumpers, explaining: "Can I just show you guys that my sweaters don't fit me, anymore, on my belly. I try to keep pulling them down and they just go back up." Shortly before giving birth, the 43-year-old admitted how uncomfortable she was, saying: "Thank God there’s a human coming out of this experience."

