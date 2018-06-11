Jeremy Kyle becomes first-time grandfather to a baby girl – find out the sweet name The chat show host has had a very exciting year - with an engagement and now a granddaughter too!

Jeremy Kyle has a lot to smile about at the moment! The chat show host is said to be over the moon after his daughter Harriet, 27, welcomed a baby girl over the weekend. The Sun reports that the baby is called Isla, and that Jeremy is "ecstatic" with the news. A spokesperson for Jeremy told the publication: "Jeremy is absolutely ecstatic." The 52-year-old shares Harriet with his ex-wife Kirsty Rowley, and is also dad to daughters Alice, 14 and Ava, 12, and son Henry, eight, with his ex-wife Carla Germaine.

A doting dad, Jeremy has previously praised his three youngest children for helping him to stay calm after hosting his often rowdy daytime programme, The Jeremy Kyle Show. He told The Sun at the National Television Awards: "My three children keep me calm. After the show, I'm back on the school run. That's what keeps me going."

Jeremy Kyle has become a grandfather for the first time

The star previously admitted to The Mirror that his children had been "amazing" after his second marriage ended, telling the publication: "My kids are amazing and they are the ones that keep me going. Kids and work – that's it. I promise you. Literally that. I've thrown myself into work, that has kept me going. I appreciate all the support."

Jeremy has certainly had an exciting year, not only has his daughter welcomed his first grandchild, but he is set to marry his children's former nanny Vicky Burton, 36, after he popped the question just before Valentine's Day. Jeremy confirmed the happy news on Good Morning Britain in February as the rest of the show's presenters were discussing their upcoming plans for the romantic celebration. He said: "All I did was get engaged – it's very nice and I'm very happy." He later added: "I've just done the most romantic thing which is to present a beautiful lady with a ring."

