Brigitte Nielsen has announced she is expecting a baby with husband Mattia Dessi! The Danish actress took to social media to show off her baby bump, writing in one post: "Family getting larger. #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump." In another snap, which showed the 54-year-old relaxing on the sofa with her hand resting on her bump, she said: "Happy time, positive vibes." This will be Brigitte's fifth child - she is already mum to Julian, from her first marriage to Kasper Winding, Killian, from her relationship with ex-fiancé Mark Gastineau, and Raoul and Douglas, who she shares with fourth husband Raoul Meyer. All are now in their twenties and thirties.

Brigitte announced her pregnancy across her social media platforms

Fans were quick to post their congratulations at the happy news, with one writing: "Aww congratulations. Best of luck, love, and happiness to your family," and another gushing, "you look happy and beautiful," with a smiley-face emoji. It's not known when the baby is due, though it seems that the former model has managed to keep the pregnancy secret for many months.

On Friday, the star posted an adorable throwback to Instagram - showing a rare insight into three of her sons' early years. "Family throw back," she wrote, alongside a 'proud mom' hashtag. "What a beautiful family! Lovely to see your children," said one follower.

Brigitte and Mattia, 39, tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony in Malta in 2006. Brigitte wore a pink rose tiara for the beach-side ceremony, with both she and her new husband jumping into the hotel pool immediately after saying "I do". At the time, her Italian husband said, "Yes, it's true we're married. It was all very sudden but we are both very happy." The couple were featured on the 2005 VH1 reality show Strange Love, which ended with Nielsen choosing model Mattia over Flavor Flav, her rapper boyfriend at the time.

Brigitte was also previously married to Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987, Kasper Winding from 1983 to 1984, Sebastian Copeland from 1990 to 1992 and Raoul Meyer from 1993 to 2005. She often posts happy selfies of herself and her husband, who she has now been happily married to for 12 years. Congratulations Brigitte and Mattia!