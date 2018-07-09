Blue Peter's Tim Vincent, 45, reveals he is to become father to twins Congratulations to the happy couple!

When Tim Vincent first found out he was going to become a first time dad at 45 he was elated. Now the former Blue Peter presenter who is a reporter for NBC's Access Hollywood has exclusively revealed to HELLO! how the joy doubled when the scan revealed he is to be the father of twins with his partner, 35-year-old Gemma Charles.

"It was a surprise to both of us, neither of us have twins in our families. We are both delighted. After the scan there were tears and hurried phone calls to both our mums who had the same reaction, 'Are you serious/You are kidding me'. In fact every time we tell friends we are expecting twins, our news is greeted by laughter, especially if it's from people who already have children!"

Tim Vincent with partner Gemma Charles

The prospect of becoming parents - the twins are due in late October - could not be better, says Tim. "At 45 I am definitely on the scale of 'older dad' however the timing is perfect for me. I think having a family is always something I wanted but my career has often taken me away for protracted periods sometimes last minute. I lived in New York for over three years.

"My current job is the roving reporter for Access Hollywood, a six nights a week entertainment show aired on NBC in the United States. There is still lots of travelling but it’s not every day," adds Tim who this week is in Paris with Tom Cruise for the latest Mission: Impossible release. "I feel that as an older dad I have certain priorities already sorted and a more mature outlook to hiccups that life can throw at you."

Tim will become a father for the first time next October

The couple met through a dating app and the attraction was instant. "Apart from being stunningly beautiful, Gemma has travelled the world and has a masters degree to boot. She was also on the same page as me as we both wanted children and we are ready to take the next step together in our lives. Almost immediately after our first few dates I had to fly to the US for a filming assignment and Gemma joined me at the end. Since then we have been inseparable."

It's an exciting time for Tim who is also busy producing Once Seen On Blue Peter which opens in Edinburgh next month, and for which he has secured a stellar cast of former presenters reunited on stage for the first time, including Peter Purves, Valerie Singleton, Janet Ellis, Mark Curry and Peter Duncan.

Former Blue Peter hosts Mark Curry, Peter Duncan, Janet Ellis, Valerie Singleton, Peter Purves and Tim Vincent

"Although the drama is a tribute to the iconic show it’s primarily a cheeky insight into what it’s like to be a former presenter of Blue Peter. The whole play is set in a green room where thespians, relax and become a little - or a lot - indiscreet, bitchy and diva-ish.

"This play is not for kids!" adds the soon-to-be dad.

Once Seen On Blue Peter 4-26th August, Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh. For tickets visit: https://www.assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/once-seen-on-blue-peter