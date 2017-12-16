Jools Oliver shares photo of her luxurious bedroom – see the snap! The mum-of-five posted the photo on social media

Jools and Jamie Oliver's bedroom is beautiful! Mum-of-five Jools shared a photograph of the luxurious room on her Instagram page on Friday and her followers went wild over the stunning interior design. In the photo, her seven-year-old son Buddy Bear is seen relaxing on her bed in some cowboy boots. Jools captioned the snap: "Schools out 🎉 how many times am I going to have to ask them to take their shoes off this holiday 😉xxx."

While Buddy Bear did look extremely cute, Jools' fans were more focussed on where her black and gold bed was from. One fan said: "That bed is dreamy!" and another wrote, "Love your style Jools. A bed big enough for everyone." One follower told her: "OMG that bed is divine!!!" while another commented, "You have a beautiful Home, Jools.... loooove the lamp!"

Jools and Jamie certainly have a good eye for home decoration. Their bedroom is beautiful, with sophisticated, panelled walls and a grand fireplace. We love the little touches around the room, such as the individual bedside table and the 'peace' and 'kiss' prints resting on the floor. The room looks so elegant and relaxing, it's no wonder Buddy Bear wanted to hang out in there!

This isn't the first time Jools and Jamie have posted photos of their gorgeous home. The couple, who are also parents to Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, and one-year-old River Rocket, have shared pictures of Buddy's bedroom, their piano room and nursery before.

Back in June, Jamie shared a snap of Buddy's treehouse-style bed, and in March, Jools posted a picture of her son playing the piano. One fan said: "What a beautiful setting, my kids would have loved a grand piano to play on." Jools has also given followers a glimpse into baby son River's gorgeous nursery, posting a photo and writing: "My absolute favourite room in the house. Little River's nursery."