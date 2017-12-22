Kaley Cuoco shows off dining room makeover - just in time for Christmas The Big Bang Theory star proudly showed off her redecorated room on social media

Kaley Cuoco has no excuses not to host her friends and family for Christmas dinner this year. The Big Bang Theory star has just renovated and redecorated her dining room in time for the occasion, and proudly showed off the finished result with her fans on Instagram.

The actress, who announced her engagement to Karl Cook at the end of November, enlisted designer Jeff Andrews and his team to fulfil her vision, and told fans "they delivered". Sharing three photos of the completed room, Kaley wrote: "New dining room done just in time for Christmas! I wanted everything happy, modern, sleek, light and bright and they delivered!"

Kaley Cuoco showed off her new dining room on Instagram

She added: "I can't wait to make new memories here. Obsessed!! #happyhomehappylife #kcsquared oh and PS that's faux fur." It's easy to see why Kaley is so enamoured by the room, it has an elegant and classic design, with a glass dining table taking pride of place at the centre of the room, with seating for ten guests. The seats have stylish gold frames and are padded with fluffy cream faux fur seats, which will ensure her guests are truly comfortable.

French doors leading out to the garden will add plenty of natural light, while matching floor-standing lamps and a statement light fitting that hangs over the table add to the ambience of the room. Kaley's love of animals is also reflected in the decor, with a large painting of a tiger on the walls and a white horse statue on the grey built-in bookshelves, where the 32-year-old has also added personal touches with framed family photos.

The actess said she was 'obsessed' with the results

Kaley has extra reason to celebrate this Christmas, after getting engaged to her boyfriend of almost two years just three weeks ago, on her 32nd birthday. The star took to her Instagram page to share a video of the touching moment. Overcome with shock, the actress was seen crying as Karl asked: "Honey? How do you feel honey? What's on your finger honey?" She then shouts: "We're engaged". The actress captioned the sweet video: "Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!"