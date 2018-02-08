Loading the player...

You have to see Khloé Kardashian's incredible home cinema The mum-to-be's home has amazing facilities

Not only does it look like Khloé Kardashian hosts the best dinner parties, but she hosts the best movie and TV screenings too! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has her very own home cinema at her residence in Calabasas, Los Angeles, which has been expertly designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the interior designer who styled the homes of both Khloé and her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Martyn shared a photo of the super-stylish room on Instagram on Sunday, telling followers that it would have been the perfect spot to watch the Super Bowl. "With most of America settling in to watch the super bowl, I had to post this most scrumptious screening room I designed for the most delicious @khloekardashian...," he wrote. "This luxe room has one entire wall filled with a screen for up close viewing in the very best way. Koko takes comfort to a new level!"

Martyn Lawrence Bullard shared a glimpse of Khloé's cinema room

He's not wrong; the back wall of the screening room is lined with a plush velvet sofa, with numerous cushions to ensure Khloé and her guests are truly comfortable. In addition, there are two beds where Khloé and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson could recline side-by-side to watch TV, with a table filled with jars of snacks and sweets in the middle. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with mood lighting, velvet cushions and fluffy faux fur throws adding to the ambience.

Khloé lives in a lavish mansion in the neighbourhood of Calabasas, not far from where the rest of her family also own homes. The mum-to-be invited her mum Kris Jenner and siblings around for a pink-themed dinner party at her home on Tuesday, thought by many to be a celebration for the birth of her sister Kylie's daughter Stormi, or perhaps a hint that she too is expecting a baby daughter.

Khloé lives in the neighbourhood of Calabasas

The 33-year-old pulled out all the stops for the special occasion, and shared a photo of her dining table on Instagram Stories, showing it all set up for the entire family to dine together. A baby pink runner and three large vases filled with pink and white roses were placed along the centre of the table, with co-ordinating pink place mats and napkins at every setting.

