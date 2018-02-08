Loading the player...

The one furniture item Kate has in common with fellow European princesses The Duchess has a lot in common with her fellow royals

Comparisons are often drawn between the dress sense of the Duchess of Cambridge and her fellow European royals, but that is not the only thing they have in common. Kate also appears to have a similar taste in interior design to the princesses of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, with one item in particular that they all have in their living rooms - a cream sofa.

Official photos released from the royal residences show that Kate, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Mary have each selected similar sofas to take pride of place in their living rooms, although every room differs in colour and design.

Prince William and Kate have a cream sofa in their home at Kensington Palace

We were given a unique insight into Prince William and Kate's home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, when they welcomed former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for dinner in 2016. The couple share the home with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but rather than worry about the potential stains and damage that young children could cause, they have selected a pale cream sofa, with luxe velvet and floral cushions.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden opted for a similar hue for their own seating at Haga Palace in Stockholm, with velvet cushions in complementing grey tones adding the finishing touches. While undeniably opulent, modern Scandinavian influences are also evident in the room, with a marble coffee table and fireplace at the centre.

The Duke and Duchess visited Haga Palace during their royal tour of Sweden

We were also given a rare glimpse inside Norway's royal palace during Prince William and Kate's royal tour of Sweden and Norway. The sitting room was very different in style to both Haga and Kensington Palaces, but again the Duke and Duchess sat on neutral sofas opposite their hosts, Princess Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon.

The couple also visited Norway's royal palace

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark's settees perfectly complement their colourful living room, which is painted a chic shade of cornflower blue, and has opulent gold accessories and accents.

The Danish royals also have a cream sofa in their living room

Their choice in sofas is not the only thing the European royals' sitting rooms have in common; each royal also has a unique table at the centre of the room. While William and Kate have opted for an embroidered upholstered coffee table, Princess Victoria has a contemporary marble design and Princess Mette-Marit selected a floral design, with fabric draped around the edges and numerous coffee table books and candles placed on top.