Loading the player...

Take a look inside Kylie Jenner's stylish living room The new mum gave a glimpse inside her home on Snapchat

Kylie Jenner has wowed fans with her interior design skills after sharing a photo of her newly-decorated living room. The 20-year-old opened the doors to her beautiful home on Snapchat on Monday, and it is seriously impressive, with a number of luxurious design details.

At the centre of the room is an open fireplace with marble surround and a signed Basquiat print of his artwork Hollywood Africans in front of the Chinese Theater with Footprints of Movie Stars. The print is from a limited edition run of 60, with similar prints reportedly currently on sale for between £32,000 and £52,000.

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her living room on Snapchat

Another striking detail is a glass coffee table, which is filled with gold flecks and a Taschen book by photographer Bettina Rheims, which costs £450. The living room has a plush cream sofa and armchairs, a large round wall-mounted mirror and unique gold table with dripping detail – which costs an incredible £17,600 ($25,000) from Zhipeng Tan.

MORE: Kylie Jenner gives fans a peek inside Stormi's nursery

Although the living room is arguably stylish, Kylie may have to make some changes to the room to make it more baby-proof once her daughter Stormi is on the move. Kylie has created a beautiful nursery for her daughter within her home, and recently gave fans a glimpse at a giant pink wall-mounted heart that she has used to decorate the room. It has previously been reported that Kylie has gone 100 per cent natural when it comes to furnishing the nursery, choosing to buy only organic and sustainable products. Sources told TMZ that painted items are chemical-free and wooden products are straight from sustainable sources.

Kylie has luxurious design details within the room

The news outlet reports that Kylie spent $3,500 (£2,502) on a changing table by Bancroft and $400 (£286) on an organic cot mattress. The pair also reportedly bought cute wooden teether bears, carved in wood from the native forests of the south of Chile - all items are by online retailer Petit Tresor.

GALLERY: How to create an eco-friendly nursery like Kylie Jenner