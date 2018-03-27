Loading the player...

These are the interior design trends the UK is loving in 2018 Have you given any of these a try?

From bright colours to fringing and neon signs, more is more when it comes to the interior design picks Brits are loving so far in 2018. Pinterest has analysed the design inspiration users in the UK have been favouring over the past three months as part of its Best of Pinterest UK Interiors Awards, and rounded up the top trends to look out for…

Maximalism: The perfect antidote to Scandinavian styling, kitsch details and bold colours are proving increasingly popular, as people start to experiment more with colour throughout the home. Maximalism saves are up 121 per cent year on year.

The maximalism trend is dominating in 2018 (via)

Positive thinking: Saves for 'positivity' have increased 430 per cent in home décor, featuring everything from wallpaper manifestations and motivational workspaces that are as beneficial to your mindset as they are stylish.

All about Purple: Many Brits appear to be adding tones of lavender, mauve and lilac to their homes, perhaps inspired by Pantone's colour of the year. Saves for Ultra Violet are up 2,675 per cent!

Saves for Pantone's colour of the year, Ultra Violet, are up 2,675 per cent (via)

Rental home solutions: With more of us renting than ever before, it's no surprise Brits are looking for ways to add some personality to their homes without leaving any damage. Home hacks such as rented art and hanging pictures without nails are up 197 per cent year on year, while new build searches are up 133 per cent.

Fringing: From cushions to mirrors, many of our home furnishings have been adorned with fabulous fringing, taking inspiration from the popular catwalk trend. Saves for fringing have increased by 157 per cent in Pinterest's interiors category since 2017.

Terrazzo is having a revival this year (via)

Terrazzo: As predicted in the global Pinterest 100 report, terrazzo is taking over this year! The seventies trend is proving incredibly popular, with saves up 305 per cent since this time last year.

Instagram-worthy dining rooms: Transform your kitchen into an Instagram-worthy hotspot with the hot pink hues and neon signs that are proving incredibly popular in 2018. Saves for neon signs are up 381 per cent, and Holly Willoughby is among the celebrities who is already on board with the trend.

Other trends to look out for include rooms inspired by Wes Anderson's impeccable film sets, co-ordinating colours in each room (matching your radiator colour to your walls, for example), and line drawings for a minimalist piece of wall art. Many Brits have also been looking for ways to add character to new build homes, but we think these maximalist interior design trends should definitely do the trick!