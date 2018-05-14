Loading the player...

You have to see Frankie Bridge's INSANE walk-in wardrobe It's big enough to live in!

If you've always dreamed of having a walk-in wardrobe, you may just become a little bit envious of Frankie Bridge, whose wardrobe and dressing room is big enough to live in, and filled from floor to ceiling with seriously covetable clothes and accessories. The Saturdays singer has shared a couple of photos from inside her amazing wardrobe on Instagram over the past week, showing it's the perfect place to snap her #OOTD.

Frankie posted one photo sharing her struggle at dressing for the chilly spring weather on Friday, and while her monochrome ensemble received scores of complimentary comments, so too did her wardrobe, which had a number of designer bags and shoes on display in the background.

Frankie Bridge has given fans a look inside her walk-in wardrobe

"Look at all those bags," one fan wrote, while another commented: "OMG look at the size of the room you have just for your bags and shoes." A third added: "Wardrobe goals." And Frankie gave fans another peek inside the room, which has floor-to-ceiling shelving, a large drawer unit and its own carpeted staircase, on Sunday. "Such fun times last night... perfect excuse to wear this jumpsuit... I'm a little bit in love," Frankie captioned a photo of herself posing in a plunging black Rachel Zoe jumpsuit.

The photo offered a better glimpse inside the room, which features all of her clothes and accessories neatly on display. The mum-of-two has numerous designer handbags in all colours lined up on shelving underneath the stairs, while her Louis Vuitton suitcase and travel bag can also be seen in the background.

The singer has an amazing selection of bags and shoes on display

Frankie lives with her husband Wayne Bridge and their two young sons, Parker, four, and two-year-old Carter. And she often shares insights into their family life on social media, giving a glimpse at their beautiful home in the process. One recent post showed Carter attempting to work out with his dad in their garage, with Frankie admitting that the sweet father-son moment "melts me", as she shared a clip on Instagram.

