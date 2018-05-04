Loading the player...

This is what it's like to live with Robbie Williams The former Take That singer gave his wife Ayda quite the wake-up call

We already know what it's like to be a visitor at Robbie Williams' house thanks to Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha, and now we know what it's like to live with him in a new video shared by the singer on Instagram. Robbie posted a clip of himself waking up his wife Ayda Field on Thursday morning, appearing sleepy as he said: "Morning everybody, it's quarter to seven and it's time mummy woke up."

The 44-year-old walked through from a lounge into the bedroom, where his wife was fast asleep with an eye mask on. However, rather than wake her gently Robbie opted for an abrupt wake-up call, by sounding an alarm horn close to her head.

The father-of-two lives in Los Angeles with his wife Ayda and their two children, Teddy and Charlton, and recently welcomed Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon for a visit to their luxurious home. Speaking about the visit on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, Nadia said: "We went to Ayda and Robbie's house, which was gorgeous. I was trying to be really cool… of course me, I went straight into the larder because I've always wanted a larder, which I think Ayda did think was particularly weird. And then we all just sat out by the pool."

She continued: "They have all these wonderful staff but they all look like they're just mates. There was a cook doing this amazing vegan food… their children are so adorable… and they've got a horse in the hall with a lampshade on its head."

The couple divide their time between their Los Angeles home and a £17.5million mansion in West London, which they are currently in the process of renovating. Fans are occasionally given a glimpse inside the couple's beautiful LA residence on their social media posts. One recent photo shared by Ayda showcased their huge lounge, which is furnished with a cream sofa and chaise longue, with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto their private garden.

