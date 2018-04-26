Loading the player...

Cara Delevingne opens the doors to her colourful London home The model's home is full of character

Cara Delevingne has opened the doors to her London home, and it's just as cool and colourful as you may expect. The model-turned-actress owns a listed Georgian house in West London, and enlisted family friend Tom Bartlett, founder of architecture and interior design business Waldo Works, to give the historic property a contemporary makeover.

The pair opened up about the design transformation in the new issue of Architectural Digest, proudly showing off the finished result, which clearly displays Cara's personality with bright colours and kitsch design details throughout. The drawing room is the perfect place for Cara to host her famous friends and family; a statement Ettore Sottsass bookshelf takes centre stage, while a George Smith sofa offers a comfortable spot for the actress to unwind and watch TV. She has opted for a predominantly blue colour scheme, mixing tones of cobalt, turquoise and navy.

Cara Delevingne has a colourful drawing room in her London home

Downstairs on the garden level there is a huge space with screening room, bar and music room, along with a home cinema with a sofa big enough to seat a dozen people. Cara says she and her friends can "pile in front of the TV and have a movie marathon . . . then push the sofas back and do some dancing". The room also has a bar cart where she can mix up some cocktails for her guests, with a neon FRIES sign hanging overhead - one of the few things she already owned that has moved to her new home.

The actress has a bar cart and neon sign in her cinema room

Other highlights include an "adult entertaining space" with a kitchen that has pink terrazzo worktops and a dining room, which has a set of mismatched chairs to add a pop of colour to the otherwise neutral colour scheme. She also has an incredible master bathroom with a stunning cloudscape mural - a dreamy place to unwind when she returns home from her travels!

