Billie Faiers reveals her favourite homeware store – and it's super affordable The Mummy Diaries star shared her home secrets in an interview with HELLO!

Billie Faiers loves a bargain as much as the rest of us! The Mummy Diaries star has revealed her favourite homeware store – telling HELLO! that HomeSense, a sister brand to TK-Maxx, is her number one. Speaking about her go-to places for home accessories, Billie explained: "I actually really like Laura Ashley, there's one in the high street where I tend to go. I love Zara, I look everywhere really, and there are so many amazing Instagram pages now. HomeSense is actually my number one."

HomeSense first opened in the UK in 2008, and sells a number of branded homeware items at up to 60 per cent below their recommended retail price. The store focuses on "unique" finds, so bargain-hunters like Billie can snap up something special with the knowledge that it's one-of-a-kind.

Billie Faiers styles her home with pieces from HomeSense, Zara and Laura Ashley

Billie often gives fans a peek inside the home she shares with fiancé Greg Shepherd and their children Nelly, three, and Arthur, one, prompting many admiring comments on her décor. And while she recently gave her lounge an update with a seriously covetable millennial pink throw, the 28-year-old admits that they don't actually spend much time in there.

"I love my kitchen, it's very open plan and that's where we spend most of our time, we don't even really go into the lounge," Billie said. "We're just in the kitchen, we've got a sofa in there, we've got all of the kids' toys in there and our dining room table in there."

Billie's kitchen is her favourite room in her house

The 28-year-old also revealed they are already thinking of moving house next year. "We definitely want to move," Billie said. "We've been here now for a few years. We love this house, we've had kids here but we do want to move just to get somewhere a bit bigger, bigger garden so hopefully we'll do that next year."

A house move is not the only thing Billie is planning for 2019; the mum-of-two is also busy organising her wedding. "We're aiming towards spring next year but we haven't officially set a date. We would love to [get married in the Maldives], that's the ultimate dream," Billie revealed. "We're a million per cent going to do it abroad but we haven't found exactly where just yet."

