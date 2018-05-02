Loading the player...

Nadia Sawalha reveals what it's like to be a guest at Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's house The Loose Women star got a very special invite

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her recent visit to Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's lavish house in Los Angeles, and it sounds incredible! The Loose Women star visited the couple with Stacey Solomon last week, and couldn't resist taking a snoop around the luxurious property.

Speaking about her visit on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, Nadia said: "We went to Ayda and Robbie's house, which was gorgeous. I was trying to be really cool… of course me, I went straight into the larder because I've always wanted a larder, which I think Ayda did think was particularly weird. And then we all just sat out by the pool."

Nadia Sawalha and Stacey Solomon visited Ayda Field in Los Angeles

She continued: "They have all these wonderful staff but they all look like they're just mates. There was a cook doing this amazing vegan food… their children are so adorable… and they've got a horse in the hall with a lampshade on its head."

RELATED: Get inspiration from more celebrity homes here

It appears Ayda enjoyed her visit from her daytime TV colleagues; sharing a photo of the group together on Instagram at the weekend, she wrote: "How many @loosewomen does it take to take a selfie @staceysolomon @nadiasawahlaandfamily."

Ayda and Robbie Williams live in a lavish Los Angeles home

Robbie and Ayda live with their two young children, Teddy, five, and Charlton, three. The couple divide their time between their Los Angeles home and a £17.5million mansion in West London, which they are currently in the process of renovating. Fans are occasionally given a glimpse inside the couple's beautiful LA residence on their social media posts. One recent photo shared by Ayda showcased their huge lounge, which is furnished with a cream sofa and chaise longue, with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto their private garden.

MORE: Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy has the sweetest message for her parents

"@robbiewilliams is about to pull up to the house any minute. We haven’t seen him in a month. Needless to say the kids and I are very excited," Ayda captioned the clip, showing huge balloons spelling out the words 'Welcome Home' placed at the centre of the room.