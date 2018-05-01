Loading the player...

Lorraine Kelly reveals why she downsized from lavish Dundee mansion The TV presenter sold her Dundee home earlier this year

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her decision to sell her Dundee home and downsize to a smaller property. The ITV's Lorraine presenter sold her seven-bedroom mansion for £845,000 in April, and has reportedly relocated to Buckinghamshire with husband Steve Smith so that she can be closer to London for work.

"My husband and I have recently moved to a much smaller house as there's only the two of us now," Lorraine told Wayfair, for the launch of their new summer campaign. "Besides making sure the house truly feels like home, my main priority is getting the garden in shape for the summer. I got a really gorgeous table and chairs set from Wayfair for the porch, which is so classy and comfortable. I know I'll be spending a lot of time sitting on the soft, squishy cushions reading a book, or doing some writing or homework for my show, or just chilling with friends. We also got a new barbecue and a swing seat, which is something I have always wanted since I was a little girl."

Lorraine Kelly and her husband have recently moved house

Lorraine and her husband Steve relocated after their daughter Rosie, 23, left home. But we're sure Rosie will want to return to visit her parents once she sees their new garden, which has been kitted out with a comfy six-seater dining table and a huge gas barbecue. And it sounds like Lorraine will be hosting lots of garden parties there over the summer, too.

Sharing her top tips for hosting a successful summer party, Lorraine said that preparation is key. "Lots of preparation so that you aren't stuck in the kitchen all day, and food that you can prepare in advance," she said. "I like to do lots of salads, filling pasta and tons of nibbles like smoked salmon and crème fraiche on crackers."

Lorraine decided to downsize after her daughter Rosie left home

She added: "Make sure you have a chat with everyone and that you introduce people who might not know each other so they have a chance to make friends." As for how to style your garden: "Comfortable chairs and lovely lamps with candles really add to the atmosphere. I'm also a big fan of having vases of freshly cut blooms on every table to add a stylish touch."

