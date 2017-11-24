Adam Hills knows 'for a fact' that Prince Harry and Meghan are house hunting The comedian was speaking to the panel on Friday's Loose Women

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement news expected to be announced anytime now, it's all everyone has been talking about. And on Friday's Loose Women – which celebrated anchor Andrea McLean's impending wedding to Nick Feeney – the panel wasted to time in asking guest Adam Hills whether he knew anything about the royal couple's own marriage plans. "With all the speculation on Harry and Meghan getting married, I believe you might have a bit of gossip," panelist Kay Adams teased. "Oh, I really shouldn’t be telling you this," Adam said, before adding: "But I know for a fact he's been house hunting." When quizzed further, the 47-year-old replied: "I really can't say anymore, I can't tell you how I know."

Adam Hills knows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking at houses

Adam has previously rubbed shoulders with both Prince Harry and the Queen back in June when he hosted the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, which was held at Buckingham Palace. Guests also included Sir Mo Farah and YouTube sensation Casper Lee, with the evening celebrating the achievements of young people dedicated to helping to change their communities. Adam took to Twitter after the event, revealing that had made Prince Harry laugh. He wrote: "So honoured to host @QueensLeaders Dinner tonight. Young people changing the world. I also made Prince Harry laugh. Good times."

Harry and Meghan are expected to announce their engagement soon

There has been increasing speculation this week that an engagement is set to be announced imminently. According to Google, Meghan is listed as Harry's partner,and is also already listed as the sister-in-law of both Prince William and Kate. On Thursday, bookmakers suspended all bets on another royal wedding, following reports that Harry has proposed and is set to marry the American actress. A Ladbrokes spokesperson said: "Royal watchers would love a Christmas engagement announcement, and as far as we're concerned it’s coming imminently. Meghan has met her Prince Charming and it looks like the fairytale is going to end happy ever after."