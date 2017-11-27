Prince Harry praises fiancée Meghan Markle's 'amazing' mum The happy couple were full of praise for their supportive families

Prince Harry has praised Meghan Markle's mum, Doria Radlan, in their first interview as an engaged couple. Chatting about meeting each other's families, Meghan revealed that they have spent a lot of time with her mother. Speaking about her family's reaction to their relationship, she said: "I'm sure the onset, both my parents and my close friends were concerned, because we got very quickly swept up in a media storm that, as I shared, was not part of my life before that, but they also had never seen me so happy. And I think also once my friends - excuse me, were able to - to really meet Harry, and my mum, who we've spent a lot of time with, who is so much fun."

Meghan is close to her mother

Prince Harry added: "Her mum's amazing." Meghan admitted that her royal fiancé hadn't yet met her father face-to-face, explaining: "It was just - you know it was just obvious that no matter what we were being put through that it was just temporary and that we were going to be able to get through that. So everybody was really happy. And he's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet, but it's all been - it's all been worth every effort."

Meghan spoke about Harry meeting her mother

Speaking about meeting Harry's relatives, the royal revealed that his older brother, Prince William, was most keen to meet the Suits actress. He said: "William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbours we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely-", to which Meghan interjected: "She's been wonderful." The pair announced their engagement on Monday in a statement which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course."

